Supergirl: Lex Luthor Make His Play in "Deus Lex Machina" Photos

The CW has released photos for "Deus Lex Machina", the upcoming episode of Supergirl set to air on Sunday, May 3. The episode will reveal how Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) came to have so much power in National City since the events of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" and, based on the photos, will see the return of a few familiar faces including Eve Tessmacher (Andrea Brooks) and M'gann M'orzz (Sharon Leal). The episode was previously set to air on Sunday, April 26th following a new episode of Batwoman, but had its schedule further shifted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Lex-centric episode may end up giving some clues to the villain's fate this season as well. Cryer recently revealed that due to the coronavirus shutdown, Supergirl's sixth season finale is having to be rewritten with those rewrites working out in Lex's favor, something that Cryer is personally thrilled about.

"The Supergirl folks have talked to me because we couldn't shoot our last episode," Cryer explained. "We had shot some of the last episode, and they're gonna use some of that footage, but they're writing a whole bunch of new stuff around it. Which is interesting because the way my character was thwarted now doesn't happy anymore. So, I was like, 'Oh, did I not get defeated? Wait a minute, I like this!' Supervillains, we relish our chance to actually not be defeated every now and then."

You can check out the official episode synopsis below and then scroll on for the photos.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. "Deus Lex Machina" airs May 3rd.