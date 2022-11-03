Superman Finally Makes His Presence Felt in Titans Season 4

Titans season four has given us a look at what our team has been up to after saving Gotham City from Scarecrow and the Red Hood last season. We seem the team taking a victory lap back to their home turf, San Francisco, until Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites) reveals that they need to take a detour to Metropolis for a certain clone to meet Superman. We also wind up meeting Lex Luthor and it turns into a supernatural mission that puts the Titans in dire straits. But, the visit to Metropolis finally puts the Man of Steel into the forefront of their universe.

How Does Superman Appear in the Titans Season Four Premiere?

When we meet the Titans in season four we see them on the road after saving Gotham. Then Dick Grayson revealed that he was taking Superboy to finally meet one of his biological fathers at Star Labs in Metropolis. That biological father just so happens to be the Man of Steel himself. Dick tells Superboy that he asked Bruce Wayne to give him a formal introduction to his biological father to which Superman happily obliged. The team gets to Star Labs in Metropolis and it seems that the Man of Steel had to cancel to save a solar system from a dying star. But he leaves Superboy instructions on what it means to be Superman.

Although, the show already has its fill of villains, with The Vampire Diaries and The Originals star Joeseph Morgan joining the series as Brother Blood. Morgan recently teased a different origin for the character.

"So I have started shooting, we're currently shooting episodes 1 and 2 simultaneously. What's been hugely enjoyable for me – in fact, this is the reason I wanted to do this part in the first place – is that as you know, I'm playing a character called Brother Blood," he revealed. "But that's not where he starts off, he starts his journey as Sebastian Sangue and it's really an origin story of a villain that we're playing out here. What's been incredibly rewarding for me – and will continue to be, I think – is exploring how he gets from being Sebastian to becoming Brother Blood."

Here's HBO Max's description of Titans. "Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face new threats."

The first two episodes of Titans season four are now streaming on HBO Max now! Stay tuned for updates on the fourth season of the series.

What do you think about the inclusion of Superman? Are you excited to see the fourth season of the series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!