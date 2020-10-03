Supernatural Final Season Synopsis Teases the Past Comes Back to Haunt the Winchesters

✖

Only seven episodes remain of The CW's long running series Supernatural and the show will finally come to a conclusion later this year. Ahead of the new episodes, the network has released the official synopsis for one of the remaining episodes of the final batch which is titled "Drag Me Away (From You)." The official description reads:" Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, calling them back to a motel from their past and perplexing the brothers with a case they thought was solved a long time ago." The episode officially premieres on October 22.

Only two episodes had yet to be filmed when production on the series was paused earlier this year by the coronavirus pandemic. Cameras got back to rolling on the show in the past few weeks however, with the final episodes being shot in the first part of September. "Essentially, we just pressed a giant pause button. We were one day into our second to last episode, and we were so close," Ackles said of the production's shutdown earlier this year. "I just keep chalking it up, we were 15 years in and it's the show that will never end."

Unlike other shows that used the break in filming to fine tune their plans or to make adjustments Supernatural's final episodes didn't change all that much in terms of narrative due to the stoppage in filming.

“We’re still doing everything we wanted to do from a character, plot [and] mythology standpoint," co-showrunner Andrew Dabb previously told TV Line. "In some cases, we had to simplify the [pathways] to get there. For example, for the finale, we had a big, super extravagant thing planned for that episode, and it wasn’t feasible. But we found an alternative to get to the same place, plot-wise and, more importantly, emotionally, that worked great. So it’s about being adaptable. We had to do some rewriting, but nothing that changed fundamentally what the show is or where it was going.”

Supernatural will continue to occupy the 9 PM ET/PT timeslot fans are used to for its final episodes and return with the first of these on Thursday, October 8th. The show's series finale is scheduled to air on Thursday, November 19th. An hour-long retrospective will premiere ahead of the show's last episode as well with Supernatural: The Long Way Home.

Will you be tuning in for the final episodes of Supernatural? Let us know in the comments below!