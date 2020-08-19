The Flash Actor Neil Sandilands Cast in Netflix's Sweet Tooth

✖

Netflix's Sweet Tooth has officially found its latest star. According to a new report, South African actor Neil Sandilands will be co-starring in the upcoming series, which is based on the same Vertigo Comics series of the same name. Sandilands is best known for his role as Clifford Devoe/The Thinker on The Flash and will also be starring alongside Tom Hanks in the upcoming film News of the World. Sandilands will play General Steven Abbot in the series, self-appointed general for a post-apocalyptic army who leads through wit, intimidation, and quirkiness.

General Abbot has taken advantage of the collapse of society to reinvent himself and claim power, and he revels in his vaulted position, even if he believes he is only trying to help restore his country.

Sweet Tooth follows the adventures of Gus (Christian Convery) — part deer, part boy — who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins. the series will feature an ensemble cast that also includes Dania Ramierez (X-Men: The Last Stand, Tell Me a Story), Nonso Anozie (Artemis Fowl, Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (Victoria & Abdul, The Big Sick) and Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth, Saturday Night Live), with James Brolin (Life in Pieces, Amityville Horror, Westworld) as the voice of the narrator.

"Last month Netflix announced the Sweet Tooth television series produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey," Sweet Tooth creator Jeff Lemire wrote in his latest newsletter last month. "The series will start with an 8-episode season and launch on Netflix late this year or early next. I'm not allowed to reveal any more details about the show yet, but I can say that I was on set for the filming of the pilot in New Zealand last year, which was an incredible experience, and the pilot came out amazingly well. I couldn't be more pleased with the adaptation. It's super faithful to the comic and I can't wait for the show to launch."

