Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trailer Teased with New Poster

Eastman High School's newest shell-ebrities are back. One year after the CG-animated Nickelodeon movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem rebooted the 40-year-old franchise, the heroes in a half-shell are starring in an all-new animated series this summer. Set within the world of the movie and its upcoming 2026 sequel, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles follows the four brothers — leader Leonardo, nerdy Donatello, party dude Michelangelo, and the cool but rude Raphael — as they discover who they really are when they don't have their brothers at their sides.

An animated motion poster for the 2D animated spinoff series dropped online Thursday, one day before the full Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles trailer hits the web on June 7. The just-revealed poster, below, offers a new look at the characters as they appear in Paramount+'s Tales, once again voiced by Mutant Mayhem's Nicolas Cantu (The Amazing World of Gumball) as Leo, Micah Abbey (Cousins for Life) as Donnie, Shamon Brown Jr. (The Chi) as Mikey, and Brady Noon (Family Switch) as Raph. Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) also returns to voice human high-schooler April O'Neil.

The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series explores the adventures of everyone's favorite pizza-loving heroes as they emerge from the sewers onto the streets of NYC. Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple. Nickelodeon Animation (Avatar: The Last Airbender) and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's Point Grey Pictures, which produced TMNT: Mutant Mayhem, is behind the 12-episode event series from executive producer Chris Yost (Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Thor: Ragnarok) and Alan Wan (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 2012's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series).

"In the nearly 40 years since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles launched into the zeitgeist, it has entertained generations of fans and only continues to grow," Nickelodeon president and Paramount co-CEO Brian Robbins said when announcing Mutant Mayhem 2 and the spinoff series. "We are excited to grow TMNT's legacy in partnership with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at Point Grey, and [director] Jeff Rowe, who are innovating the franchise with their singular brand of humor and elevated storytelling for audiences everywhere, across virtually every platform."

