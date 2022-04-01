That ’70s Show Star Teases the “Top Secret” Follow-Up on Netflix

Last month, production began on That ’90s Show, the upcoming follow-up to the beloved sitcom, That ’70s Show. Netflix is releasing the sitcom reboot, which will follow Donna and Eric’s daughter and see the return of Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith Kitty and Red Forman. The main cast for the series was recently announced, and no other That ’70s Show alums were included on the list. However, fans are holding out hope for some cameos, and Topher Grace (Eric Forman) recently gave a promising tease.

“It’s hard for me to watch that show in reruns,” Grace told SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show when asked about That ’70s Show. “It makes you so nostalgic. It’d be like if they were rerunning your high school yearbook all the time.” He added of the sequel series, “Well, it’s on Netflix and it’s starring two of my great friends, which is Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith. [They] played my parents and [there will be] a whole new group of kids … And I know some of the writers that are on it.” When asked if he’d be appearing on the show, Grace replied, “Oh, I don’t know. It’s all top-secret.”

Previously, Grace told People that he would return as Eric “in a heartbeat.”

“Mostly just to hang out with everyone ’cause it’s such a great group of people and I miss them so much,” Grace said back in 2017. “I love that group,” he added. “I thought I was lucky to get the part but I now realize I was really lucky to get a part that was with that group of people.”

You can check out the full list of That ’90s Show characters below:

Ashley Aufderheide (she/her; Emergence, Four Kids and It) as Gwen . Life gets more interesting for Leia when she meets this Riot Grrrl. Equal parts loyalty, rebellion and heart, Gwen is a dynamic powerhouse and the unofficial leader of the new generation of Point Place kids. Love Gwen. Fear her. Follow her.

Callie Haverda (she/her; The Lost Husband, Shut Eye) as Leia Forman . Smart like her mom, snarky like her dad, Leia is craving adventure. She's just not quite sure where or how to start. Until she discovers a best friend in the most unlikely of places: next door to her grandparent's house in Point Place.

Mace Coronel (he/him; Pocket, Wireless, Colin in Black & White) as Jay . Jay is charming and flirty – at least, he tries. It doesn't always come out right. When he's not hanging out with his best friend Nate or working at the local video store, he's armed with a video camera and the whole world is his film set.

Maxwell Acee Donovan (he/him; Gabby Duran & The Unsittables) as Nate . The polar opposite of his little sister, Gwen. Nate takes life as it comes, usually with a big open smile. He lets the gang ride in his van because there's always something fun on the other side of the drive. He loves his family, his girlfriend and Garth Brooks.

Reyn Doi (he/him; Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar, Side Hustle, Drama Club) as Ozzie . Everyone loves them some Ozzie. He's insightful, sarcastic and has perspective beyond his years. Ozzie is gay and impatient with the world for not being as accepting as his friends.

Sam Morelos (she/her) as Nikki. Nikki is focused, smart, and driven. From the outside, you could easily see her becoming a doctor or a lawyer. But inside, she has more rebellion than a frustrated debutante and her boyfriend Nate can scratch that itch.

That ’90s Show does not yet have a release date.