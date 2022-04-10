The Afterparty Season 2 Will Bring Back Season 1 Actors

The Afterparty, from The LEGO Movie directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, is coming back for a second season on Apple TV+, which should come as no surprise given how popular the murder mystery comedy was through its first run earlier this year. The second season is going to be following a new case with some new characters, though the initial announcement confirmed that Tiffany Haddish will be returning as Detective Danner, trying to solve yet another murder. As it turns out, she won’t be the only face from Season 1 making a comeback.

Members of the cast and creative team appeared on-stage for an Emmy Q&A on Sunday (per Deadline), and they took a couple of questions about the second installment. Miller, who created the series, confirmed that Haddish wouldn’t be the only Season 1 star returning, though he wouldn’t confirm who else will be joining the new installment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There will be returning actors beyond Tiffany and a whole bunch of new folks as well,” Miller said. He later added, “A whole new murder: different shenanigan. Different film styles. We do have a dog in it – that’s a spoiler but there is a dog.”

The Afterparty utilizes all sorts of different genres for its episodes, which requires the cast to stretch their limits and deliver different performances throughout a single season.

“I got to sing songs as Dewey Duck [in DuckTales], which was very fun, but this is like the first time where it’s not like, ‘All the way up here singing,’ it’s like, try your best to do well,” Schwartz told ComicBook.com in a recent interview, speaking on the challenge of his character’s musical number on the show. “Fiora Cutler, who was my vocal coach, was incredible and we had Kat Burns, who was my choreographer, and they were so loving and wonderful and made me feel confident enough to pull it off. And now that it’s done, I think I would 100% welcome some more [musical opportunies], but I just know how much more work is involved. Because to learn choreography, to learn to sing, and to sing along with it in real time, it’s just so draining. So I’ve gained so much respect for that whole world of dancers and singers and people who do it at the same time.”

The Afterparty Season 1 is streaming in its entirety on Apple TV+.