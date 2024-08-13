The Ark: Take A First Look Inside This Week’s Episode, “Museum of Death” (Exclusive)

Syfy has provided ComicBook with an exclusive look ahead at this week’s episode of The Ark, titled “Museum of Death.” In the episode, a disturbing rescue mission raises questions about Eva’s past. Set 100 years in the future, The Ark takes place aboard the Ark One, an interstellar vessel carrying humanity’s last hope for survival. When an unforeseen accident kills off a large chunk of their essential crew members, the remaining passengers must come together and complete the mission of finding — and colonizing — another habitable planet.

You can see the clip below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Developed by Dean Devlin, the series it just one of a number of projects he’s currently executive producing, including The CW’s new spinoff of The Librarians and Prime Video’s Leverage: Redemption.

“The success of The Ark is just another example of delivering on a promise to provide a wide spectrum of quality shows across our linear, cable and streaming portfolios,” Lisa Katz, President Scripted Programming at NBCUniversal and Streaming , said when the series was renewed. “Heading into space with Dean and Jonathan has truly been a trip worth taking and we’re tremendously excited about how this otherworldly adventure will continue in Season 2.”

The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. In season two, after the brave crew of Ark One reaches their destination and finds it uninhabitable, they must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow.

The series stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read and Ryan Adams. Dean Devlin (“Independence Day,” “Stargate”) and Jonathan Glassner (“Stargate SG-1”) are co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media serves as producer.

The Ark airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.