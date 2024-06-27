The Bear Season 3: Ayo Edebiri Reflects on Surprising Carmy Moment

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri broke down the business relationship between Sydney and Carmy in Season 3. All of the episodes from the latest season are now streaming on Hulu and fans have been waiting. Edebiri knows that the online fandom has been wondering about what's gong on between Syd and Carmy this time around. She took a pretty big leap of faith with The Bear (the restaurant) and it sounds like that gamble paid off. Early on in Season 3, Jeremy Allen White's character gets the paperwork together to make Sydney a full partner with the restaurant. It's a wild moment for both Edebiri and her character.

"I think she's always balancing his validation and his style of communication, because he will do a gesture but not necessarily say what he's thinking or feeling," Edebiri mused with Deadline. "So I think even though he does [assure she's a partner], it's actually quite complicated. She's sort of like, 'Is that true? You're offering me this thing. But what does it actually mean?'"

(Photo: Syd and Carmy are on uncertain ground this season. - Hulu)

Carmy is so hard to read and tensions are already ratcheted up in The Bear Season 3. The stress of the new digs and the pressure of excellence is weighing on everyone. Allen White does a masterful job making Carmy something of a live wire the entire season. He's got some issues both familial and professional to work out before The Bear hits it big time. However, that demanding leadership style and the combustible nature of working in a kitchen threatens to derail this partnership before it ever truly gets rolling. (To say noting of the loud segment of the fanbase that just wants Syd and Carey to be together? Don't bet on that one after this season.)

The Bear Season 3 Binge-Drops On Hulu

(Photo: Jeremy Allen White in the teaser trailer for Hulu's The Bear Season 3 - Hulu)

As The Bear makes its way out into the world, some fans wish it was a weekly release instead of a bing drop all at once. This follows the model for Season 2 where the show caught fire on social media after a standout debut. On various timelines, you can see people still talking about "Forks" and other wild moments. In the coming days, if you're planning to watch Season 3, go ahead and get those filters together because spoilers are already everywhere. The Bear also has a penchant for cameos too. So, if you see certain beloved stars in screengrabs, don't be too shocked.

During the Television Critics Association winter press tour, FX head man John Landgraf addressed the idea of a weekly release. The show's popularity came into the discussion as some people believed the network should try to elongate the hit. He and the decision makers opted to stick with what was working, even though the temptation was there. The results are speaking for themselves again with the show being a big topic of discussion, even with the binge drop.

"When we came back for Season 2, we debated, since we knew now that we had a hit, can we milk it a little bit? Can we roll it out over weeks? More Bear is better? We then thought that's a rotten thing to do, to change it up for the audience," Landgraf explained. "The way that Chris makes it, even though the episodes are separate, there's a whole vibe to every season so we decided not to change what we had already set in motion and I have no doubt that we'll keep doing it because we did it in the past. Even if we could, I don't think we'd change it now."

