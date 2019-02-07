‘The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Hugs ‘Star Trek’s William Shatner in Behind-the-Scenes Photo

The Big Bang Theory is gearing up for its final batch of episodes, and it looks like that’s bringing about a pretty endearing reunion.

Kaley Cuoco, who stars in the series as Penny, recently shared a new behind-the-scenes photo of herself and William Shatner during the filming of the show’s Dungeons & Dragons-themed episode. You can check it out below.

While Shatner has not previously appeared on the hit CBS sitcom, he does share a familiar project with Cuoco, as they both starred in a series of commercials for Priceline. In addition to Star Trek legend Shatner, the episode is poised to feature a slew of guest stars, including Wil Wheaton, Kevin Smith, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Joe Manganiello.

With Big Bang gearing up to air its last ten episodes ever, there’s certainly set to be quite a lot of emotion for the show’s cast of characters, both in front of and behind the scenes.

“I was laughing,” Cuoco said of the series nearing its end. “I was like, ‘How are we gonna shoot that last episode?’ I was hoping we were gonna pre-shoot a lot of it ’cause I think there are gonna be a lot of tears. It’s gonna be tough, it’s gonna be a lot of emotions and I love our crew. I just love the people that we’re with every day so, you know, all good things come to an end. Everyone is still madly in love with each other. We’re all OK with the choice. We’ve just grown up together, so it’s our adult decision.”

“It’s both as complex and as simple as just feeling innately that it was time. It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad,” Jim Parsons, who stars as Sheldon Cooper, said in another interview. “There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now. It doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it, but it feels like we’ve chewed all the meat off this bone.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.