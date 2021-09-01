The Boys Releases New A-Train Music Video

We still don't know when exactly The Boys is returning to Amazon's Prime Video for its highly anticipated third season, but the folks at the fictional Vought are keeping fans entertained with lots of new content in the meantime. Earlier this week, Amazon released a new single from The Boys character A-Train, played by Jessie T. Usher, introducing us to more of the world in which The Boys takes place. Now there's a music video to go along with the hit song.

On Wednesday morning, Amazon released the video for A-Train's "Faster," his first single since returning to Vought as a member of The Seven (which happened at the end of Season 2). Usher performs the song as A-Train with additional vocals from Aimée Proal. Christopher Lennertz wrote the music for "Faster," and co-wrote the lyrics alongside Isaac Lucas, Colton Fisher, Rebecca Sonnenshine, and Jessie T. Usher. You can watch the full video at the top of the page!

After being removed from The Seven, A-Train spent much of the second season of The Boys on his own, and ended up taking part of the Church of the Collective with The Deep. During that time, he helped Hughie and Annie retrieve information about Stormfront's Nazi past, which eventually led to her downfall. A-Train was ultimately promoted back to The Seven, but his part in Stormfront's defeat could come back to bite him if the wrong people find out.

In addition to The Boys coming back for another season, Amazon and creator Eric Kripke are also working on a spinoff series that deals with younger characters in that same world.

"We’re writing furiously," Kripke told The Hollywood Reporter last month. "I think it’s coming along really great. It’s exciting in that sort of perverted Marvel way — in the way that different Marvel projects are very different: One’s a thriller, one’s a comedy. This feels like that, too, but with a ton more d-ck jokes." It was previously reported that the new series would be an "irreverent, R-rated show that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities."

Are you excited for the future of The Boys Universe on Amazon? What do you think of A-Train's new music video? Let us know in the comments!