The Boys Announces The Deep’s New Government Position – And It’s Hilariously Spot-on

The Boys is known for its irreverent satire and season four went all in on making fun of the far-right in America, using Homelander, The Seven, and Vought as a stand-in for the worst excesses of the American conservative movement. The character who always gets to be the butt of the joke on The Seven is The Deep and the most recent season saw him dive into his share of shenanigans. The Boys has taken advantage of recent developments in American politics, revealing The Deep’s new job in Vought International and taking a card from the current cabinet picks of President-elect Donald Trump.

The Vought International Instagram account, which has been used multiple times to flesh out the universe of the show, released an image of The Deep’s new job title. The Deep is being made the head of a newly formed agency, known as the Department of Preserving Earth or DOPE. This is a reference to the recently revealed “Department of Government Efficiency,” which was announced by Trump after his election and put into the hands of Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk. The department’s acronym is DOGE, named after the Internet meme and Musk’s crypto-currency Doge Coin.

The Boys season four had no problem getting very transparent in their satire, mostly because the show’s creators and actors felt that some segments of the audience didn’t get that they were being made fun of. This latest little barb for what’s going on in the real world is yet another example. It’ll be interesting to see if this actually plays into the new season of the series; season four ended with Homelander and Vought ascendant, and The Deep has often been given ceremonial jobs that have little meaning. This new role definitely feels like another example of this and could certainly play into season five of the show.

News has dropped that filming will begin in late November on The Boys season five, meaning it likely won’t drop in 2025. The Boys prequel Vought Rising, starring Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Aya Cash as Stormfront, is scheduled for next year, scratching fans’ itch for more The Boys content, furthermore, Gen V will return for season 2. The Boys should return in the 2026, and with the change in the American political arena, it’s looking like there will plenty to mock for the show in the next several years.