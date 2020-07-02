The Boys Bloopers Reel Released

Amazon's The Boys has released the official bloopers reel footage from season 1, which comes under the fitting title of "The Boys: F**k Ups". You can watch the video above, which shows how actors from both sides of the show (the titular "Boys" human vigilante squad vs "The Seven" superhero team) got on during production and often ended up cracking each other up. It's not surprising that series stars Karl Urban (Billy Butcher) and Antony Starr (Homelander) are as wildly fun and charismatic behind-the-scenes as they are on the show; however, seeing other cast members like Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell) and Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir) getting silly is a nice treat!

Seriously: seeing the cast outside of Urban and Starr having laughs while on set only reinforces something we've long surmised: making The Boys is a hell of a lot of fun. Erik Kripke's (Supernatural) adaptation of the Garth Ennis/Darick Robertson comic was distinguished by its outrageous and over-the-top version of superhero lore - a Marvel or DC superhero series with a demented and very adult twist. It's good to see the cast and crew got to embrace that spirit of fun while actually making the show - and that they cracked up laughing at many of the same moments we did. Seeing some comedic bloopers arise from random accidents on set (birds flying too close, costume snags, loose papers flying into Homelander's face...) was also pretty awesome.

Amazon recently held a promotional event for The Boys, during which it was revealed that season 2 will be arriving in September. That still leaves us pretty empty for the long stretch of summer 2020 (with few to no major movie released and only sporadic new TV premieres); however, after seeing the first, gory, few minutes of The Boys season 2, we can definitely say that we are very psyched to jump back in! There are some major cliffhanger reveals from season 1 to tie-off, before we get the new season 2 storyline, with new characters like the game-changing new member of The Seven, Stormfront. Here's the full synopsis for The Boys season 2:

"In Season 2, The Boys are on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia."

The Boys Season Two will debut September 4th. In a big change, The Boys will air weekly after dropping 3 episodes in one binge-block to kick the season off. The Boys season 1 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

