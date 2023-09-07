The Boys Reveals When Gen V Spinoff Takes Place in Series Timeline

The Boys spinoff Gen V debuts on Prime Video later this month, sending viewers to school — specifically the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting to follow a group of young, aspiring heroes as they compete for the school's coveted top ranking. But one of the questions that fans of The Boys have had since Gen V was announced is where the new series will take place in terms of the overall, The Boys timeline and now, we have an official answer. On social media on Wednesday, the official account for The Boys revealed that the series takes place between Season 3 and Season 4 of The Boys.

If we’re clearin up the timeline, @genv takes place between S3 and S4. So the kiddos at God U all saw Homelander laser a guy’s head off to the sound of thunderous applause pic.twitter.com/SYwH0raJgD — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) September 6, 2023

"If we're clearin up the timeline, @genv takes place between S3 and S4. So the kiddos at God U all saw Homelander laser a guy's head off to the sound of thunderous applause," the post reads.

What Is Gen V About?

From the world of The Boys comes Gen V. Young, aspiring heroes have their physical and moral boundaries put to the test while competing for Godolkin University's highly coveted top ranking. When the university's dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become. The cast of the series also includes Lizze Broadway, Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn.

"In general, if you're making an R-rated thing, they let you do whatever the f-ck you want, unless there's some real legal thing that they think you might be bumping against," producer Seth Rogen explained in an interview earlier this year. "With The Boys, maybe it requires one extra five-minutes phone call, where they're like, 'Really?', and you're like, 'Really.' There are other things you're on hours of phone calls about that are so much less interesting than that."

Will Gen V Connect to The Boys?

According to Vernon Sanderes, Head of Television at Amazon Studios, Gen V definitely connects to The Boys as well as has some Easter eggs as well.

"The young ensemble [is] fantastic," Sanders revealed. "We have connections to The Boys universe and cast sort of peppered carefully throughout the season. So there are lots of Easter eggs that I think fans will love. And it's a great combination of social commentary, blood, there's lots of blood, a really cool mystery. And I think people will be surprised as they come into the show, and the show evolves, the implications that Gen V has on The Boys. The two shows have some really interesting connections. So I'm probably saying more than I should, but I'm really excited. We're thrilled with the results."

The Boys producer Seth Rogen previously teased that the look and feel of Gen V will most certianly echo that of the show it's based on.

"Gen V has some really crazy shit in it. The fact that they're in college, they're a little younger, makes it more shocking maybe," Rogen said.

"In general, if you're making an R-rated thing, they let you do whatever the fuck you want, unless there's some real legal thing that they think you might be bumping against," Rogen added. "With The Boys, maybe it requires one extra five-minutes phone call, where they're like, 'Really?', and you're like, 'Really.' There are other things you're on hours of phone calls about that are so much less interesting than that."

The first three seasons of The Boys, along with its animated spinoff Diabolical, are now streaming on Amazon Prime video. Gen V will premiere on September 29th.