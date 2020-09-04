Patton Oswalt's Insane Cameo on The Boys Season 2 Finally Revealed

✖

At last, the gritty and highly-anticipated second season of The Boys has finally arrived on Amazon Prime and we can all once again enjoy the mayhem. Amazon released the first three episodes of Season 2 on Thursday night, opting for a weekly release schedule instead of an all-at-once binge model. Of course, fans of the series began devouring the new episodes as soon as they dropped online, and many probably recognized the one and only Patton Oswalt in the season's second episode.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke revealed during the production of Season 2 last year that the beloved comedian and nerd would had a cameo in one of the new episodes. Nothing else about Oswalt's part was mentioned in the lead-up to the season, but his voice is instantly recognizable when you hear it for the first time. Heads up, there are some minor spoilers ahead for The Boys Season 2. If you want Oswalt's cameo to be a surprise, don't keep reading.

In the second episode, The Deep continues his journey to rebrand his image and return to The Seven, and he is confronted by another superhero named Eagle the Archer. Attempting to help The Deep take a journey of "self-discovery," Eagle gives his friend some hallucinogenic tea to bring to life some of his biggest issues. As it turns out, at the root of all of The Deep's misogyny and insecurity are his gills.

Naturally, given that this is The Boys we're talking about, the story goes in a completely unexpected direction. The Deep's gills begin talking to him, and they're voiced by none other than Patton Oswalt.

The Deep believes he has to accept who he is in order to treat other people better, especially the women in his life. He has several long conversations with his gills before befriending them and loving them for the gift that they are. The Deep actually gets a little sad when the drugs wear off and he can't talk to his new pals anymore.

Oswalt's cameo, much like many other things on The Boys, comes as a complete and total shock. As soon as the gills start speaking and you recognize Oswalt's voice, it's difficult not to start laughing.

What do you think of The Boys Season 2 so far? Did you like Patton Oswalt's cameo? Let us know in the comments!

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 2 are now streaming on Prime Video.