The Boys Star Erin Moriarty Teases Starlight Dropping An Album

In the opening moments of The Boys Season Two, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) performs a touching tribute to Translucent (Alex Hassell) during the worldwide broadcast of the latter's funeral. In fact, if you didn't know Translucent was an absolute puke by now, some might consider the tribute beautiful or if we want to get daring, tearjerking.

Over the weekend, the official Twitter behind the show tweeted the clip of Moriarty singing to Translucent's coffin and it was but a matter of time before Moriarty herself saw. As it turns out, she's ready to drop a whole album as Starlight. That is, of course, under one condition: Antony Starr (Homelander) and Jack Quaid (Hughie) need to agree to provide backing vocals for the duration of the record.

RT if Starlight should drop an ALBUM on voughtify (my involvement is contingent on @antonystarr and @jackquaid92 providing back-up vocals). https://t.co/Frc9RvNFnw — Erin Moriarty (@ErinMoriarty_) September 8, 2020

"RT if Starlight should drop an ALBUM on Voughtify," Moriarty jokes...or so we think.

After aiding the eponymous Boys during the closing moments of the show's first season, Starlight starts the second season off going to great lengths to hide her relationship with Hughie from other members of The Seven. When we spoke to Quaid earlier this year, the actor teases this plot as something that helps create depth and development in not only Hughie and Starlight, but other members of The Boys and Seven as well.

"I think we've gotten way deeper with every single character on the show," star Quaid previously told ComicBook.com. "It's bigger, but it's a lot deeper with everyone. And I think that's what's important about Season Two is not that you just go bigger and have more fights -- which we totally have -- but that you really delve into the characters and understand what makes them tick. And I know from Hughie's perspective, we get into a lot of that. So yeah. I'm just really excited for people to see Season Two. I think it's even better than Season One, in my opinion."

The first three episodes of The Boys Season Two are out now while Episode Four is due out September 11th.

Who's your favorite member of The Seven? Which characters do you think won't make it through the end of the year? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments or by tweeting our writer @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things The Boys!