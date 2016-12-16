The Boys Season 3 Roasts The Snyder Cut and Rogue One Reshoots

✖

Mild spoilers for The Boys season 3 premiere! Ever since The Boys premiered on Amazon Prime Video, the superhero series has not shied away from actually lampooning the superhero movies we've gotten in our reality. The season three premiere begins with the world premiere of Dawn of the Seven, a recurring gag that has previously lampooned the theatrical cut of DC's Justice League and which now throws some jabs at Zack Snyder's extended director's cut. For starters the footage we see of the movie-within-the-show, has the same color grading and production design as the "Knightmare" reality in Snyder's movie, but that's just the start.

After the footage from the movie is shown, featuring a surprise cameo by a Marvel actress, the similarities between not only The Snyder Cut's behind-the-scenes turmoil but also Rogue One: A Star Wars Story become even more clear. We get to see an interview with Dawn of the Seven "director" Adam Bourke who gets asked about the "reshoots" that occurred on the film. He responds: "After the Stormfront's a Nazi thing, we had real talks about shelving the movie or at least dumping it on Vought+, but the fans spoke with those #ReleaseTheBourkeCut hashtags. You guys, I love you!"

Later, while having sex with Vought's talent wrangler Ashley Barrett in a bathroom stall, it becomes clear he has a humiliation kink with Ashley shouting at him: "You sh**ty f**king director, Tony Gilroy had to shoot all your sh*t." For those that don't recall, this is a reference to the fact that Gilroy was brought in to spearhead extensive reshoots on Rogue One, which resulted in him now working on its prequel TV series for Lucasfilm.

To his credit, Zack Snyder previously showed he's in on the joke and has a humorous side himself, responding to a tweet from the Vought Twitter account that teased the "#ReleaseTheBourkeCut" and offered a hint of footage from the film. Snyder wrote: "Congratulations to Director Bourke. Excited to see your vision realized."

Congratulations to Director Bourke. Excited to see your vision realized. https://t.co/iPB3SFRqpa — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 20, 2022

"Someone who works with us is friends with [Snyder], and I think that's how it came about. She gave him the heads up," The Boys creator Eric Kripke told EW about the Snyder gags. "He thought it was hilarious. He just thinks the whole thing is so funny. And he watches the show, he's a fan of the show."

Season three of The Boys also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles. The first three episodes of the new season are now streaming on the service.