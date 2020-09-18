The Boys Throws Shade At DC's Justice League Troubles

✖

Potential spoilers for this week's episode of The Boys! Watch episode 2.05 of the series on Amazon Prime video now.

The new episode of The Boys begins in a surprising way. Though Queen Maeve steps into frame and assesses the damage from a battle, it's all stylized and done in such a cornball way that it's clearly not reality. As the scene continues we learn it's on the set of Dawn of the Seven, the show's in-universe movie about Vought American's superhero team (itself a parody of Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman). The jokes about the DCEU get taken a step further though after Maeve finishes the scene being filmed, which was apparently re-written following her public outing by Homelander where the world learned she's gay.

In the scene, Maeve is looking for punky sidekick character caught among the rubble. After recovering her and the pink-haired hacker saying she's not much of a hero, Maeve replies: "You are a hero in lots of ways...You're not afraid to live your life. To be who you really are. Me, I'm I'm afraid to ...to show the world who I am." When asked what she means, Maeve says, "I'm a lot like you. I'm gay." The pair go for a kiss, but it's interrupted by an explosion.

At that time the director calls cut and Maeve walks off set in a hurry. She quickly approaches Homelander who is watching the scene on a monitor, who ads the line: "This new Joss rewrite really sings, huh?" This is a clear jab at screenwriter/director Joss Whedon who not only famously re-wrote the Justice League movie but has a history of writing gay characters and hamfisted dialogue. The production of "Dawn of the Seven" seems like it will continue to be a major part of the rest of the season so keep your eyes peeled for more jokes about the superhero movies we're used to watching.

Only three episodes remain in the second season of The Boys and they'll continue to be released weekly on Amazon Prime Video, much to the chagrin of some viewers. The series has already been renewed for a third season but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic it's unclear when it will be able to shoot. This delay could result in Jeffrey Dean Morgan's long teased casting not happening, but a major addition to the series has already been confirmed with Supernatural star Jensen Ackles set to play the part of Soldier Boy.