The Boys Teases Possible Return Of Stormfront In Season 3

The Boys season 3 is teasing the return of a fan-favorite character that we thought was dead and gone: Stormfront (Aya Cash). The Boys Season 2 was all about Stormfront coming into the picture and joining The Seven. However, over the course of the second season it was revealed that the ultra-Liberal and progressive hero “Stormfront” was just the latest mask worn by “Klara Risinger,” a former Nazi Party member who was the first superhero created from her husband Frederick Vought’s Compound V serum. Stormfront seemed very much out of the picture at the end of The Boys season 2, but there are still a lot of ways for her to return in season 3!

The Boys in-universe news show “Seven on 7” recently aired a new episode, which includes a “report” about “The Stormchasers,” a social-political movement centered around the idea that “Stormfront Was Right!” in the views she openly expressed at the end of last season. The group seems to be pushing on a location where Stormfront is allegedly being incarcerated, after becoming Vought’s chosen scapegoat for terrorist acts against the US government.

The Boys TV series is staking the original comic book storylines by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and updating them for the modern socio-political framework we now find ourselves in. Stormfront’s story in season 2 was an obvious parallel for concerns about the resurgent rise of far-right extremism in American society during the last few years; now, that story’s details about propaganda and attacks on government seem downright prescient. It would only be fitting if The Boys season 3 extends its metaphor into an examination of the continued threats to America and civilian life that are still bubbling under the surface, even with the main figurehead gone (Stormfront). That’s indeed the sort of growing tension that’s embodied in Homelander’s slow-burn descent into total madness.

At the same time, The Boys Season 3 will be taking a look into the past, via characters like Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy. There’s just as much opportunity for Stormfront to appear in some kind of flashback cameo as it is for her to appear in the advancing modern timeline of the show again.

All in all, this is a confusing teaser from The Boys season 3, as Cash told EW that she is NOT returning to the show this season: “I want to know if she’ll be back too,” said Cash. “I’m not there now. I’m on a new FOX show now called This Country. My contract for The Boys was only for a year so, who knows? Maybe they can CGI my face in.”

The Boys Season 3 will premiere in 2022.