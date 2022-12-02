The Boys Season 4 Confirms Key Character Returning, Adds Three New Cast Members

Amazon Prime is hard at work on production of the fourth season of their hit series The Boys and now we're starting to get some new casting news. We previously found out that The Walking Dead, Watchmen, and Supernatural alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan will have a major role during the fourth season. Now, it has been revealed that Simon Pegg will return as Hugh Campbell Sr. Pegg last recurred during the first season of The Boys, and it's not clear as to how many episodes he will appear in. It was also announced that Rosemarie Dewitt will appear as Hughie's mom in the series who has been mentioned but never appeared in the series. Additionally, another Supernatural alum, Rob Benedict and Elliot Knight (Once Upon a Time) have been cast in undisclosed roles.

The Boys was officially renewed for a fourth season weeks before the season finale aired. With the series ending on such a high note, fans are definitely excited to see what will happen next. Karl Urban, who plays Butcher in the series, recently revealed when filming for the fourth season of the series will begin, so we could wind up getting some new info sooner rather than later.

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, shared in a statement. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, but and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

"Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more," The Boys showrunner, added. "We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we're living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television said in a statements, "The Boys producers and cast have proven year after year that there is no bar they can't jump over. We are incredibly proud of this brilliant and subversive genre-bending series. Our relationship with Prime Video is much more than a partnership, it's more like extended family. Everyone here at Sony Pictures Television is thankful to join Prime Video and Eric Kripke for another successful season."

All episodes of The Boys are streaming exclusively on Prime Video now. Stay tuned for more details on Season 4.

