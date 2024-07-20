The Boys Roasts Warner Bros. Over Batgirl Cancellation

The Batgirl movie has remained a unique part of the superhero movie landscape, after it was surprisingly and unceremoniously cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery in the summer of 2022. Production on the DC film had already been completed prior to the cancellation, a fact that sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry and left some still wanting to see the character return in live-action. While time will only tell if the Batgirl movie ever sees the light of day, the controversy has made its way to other superhero property — the Season 4 finale of The Boys. Spoilers for the Season 4 finale of The Boys below! Only look if you want to know!

Early on in the episode, a segment on VNN Today confirms that one of Vought’s most highly-anticipated movies, Training A-Train, has been cancelled despite being “completely finished.” Vought executive Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) even justifies the cancellation the same way Warner Bros. did with Batgirl, arguing that Training A-Train would be more profitable for the company as a tax write-off than as an actual release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Why Was Batgirl Cancelled?

Batgirl would have starred Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, directed from Ms. Marvel and Bad Boys For Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah with a script by Birds of Prey and The Flash scribe Christina Hodson. The film would have also shown JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, and Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman. Also joining the cast was Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

“The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement when the cancellation was first confirmed. “Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future.”

Is The Boys Renewed for Season 5?

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that The Boys has been renewed for a fifth and final season, which will air on Prime Video at a later date.

“Season 5 will be the Final Season!” showrunner Eric Kripke wrote on social media when announcing the news. “Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax.”