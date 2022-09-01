The Boys Crew Member Teases Horrifying Moment Coming in Season 4

Each passing season of The Boys outdoes itself in the department of absurdity, whether it be a new disgustingly new way to kill a superhero or torturing someone during a rather intimate moment. Still, Stephan Fleet—the VFX supervisor behind the Prime Video hit—says there's at least one moment in the show's fourth season that's simply unbelievable.

"My eyes can't unsee what I just saw right now," Fleet tweeted Wednesday.

Fleet, of course, was the one to eventually reveal the practical set piece of the massive phallus created for The Boys Season 3.

"It's not often in life I get permission to post a picture of myself arms akimbo in front of a giant d--k and three lines of coke," Fleet shared on his social media profiles this summer. The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke revealed earlier this month that the moment was filmed using a practical set.

"We built that penis practically, that's a real penis," Kripke told IGN at the time.. "VFX had to skin it over a little bit and give some more human pours. That is an eleven-foot high twenty-foot long penis. That tunnel inside is really the urethra inside that giant penis. It was built at such an insane cost. It was so expensive. This is why I have the best job in the world."

Despite how bizarre the series can get at times, Kripke told us earlier this year that Prime Video has never told him no.

"Prime Video has literally never said no," the writer said at the time. "But that said, I think the writers do an incredible amount of self-policing, believe it or not."

"We really agonize over where's the line, because we never want to cross the line from outrageous into gratuitous or exploitive, or cheap or shocking for shocking sake," he added. "There's an incredible amount of anxiety, and hand wringing, and guessing, and second-guessing about where it should be, because really I think what we've realized is no one is really going to tell us no, so we have to figure it out for ourselves. I found the more you can take those bananas moments, but ground them into character, and to the point where you can't tell the character story without it. Those tend to be our best ones, so we aspire to that."

The Boys Season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video while Season 4 has yet to set a release date.

