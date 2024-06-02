The Boys Season 4 Debuts New Posters

June is upon us, which means the highly-anticipated fourth season of The Boys is debuting on Prime Video this month. The streamer has been sharing a lot of fun posters for the upcoming season, and the latest showcases some very important duos. Not only are Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell) and Erin Moriarty (Annie January) sharing a poster, but Karl Urban (Billy Butcher) is sharing the spotlight with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who is making his series debut this season.

"Here comes our second wind," the official Twitter account for The Boys captioned one poster. "Two peas in a diabolical pod," they captioned the other. You can check them out below:

Here comes our second wind. pic.twitter.com/ShZ3XCmxvS — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 2, 2024

Two peas in a diabolical pod. pic.twitter.com/x0iHhygfHx — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 1, 2024

Who Is Jeffrey Dean Morgan Playing in The Boys?

Morgan's character in Season 4 of The Boys has yet to be confirmed, but fans have been speculating everything from Tek Knight to Monkey. Some cast members of The Boys have played coy about the significance Morgan will have in the series.

"I don't know how much can be revealed about that character," Black Noir actor Nathan Mitchell previously explained. "But I think the cool thing about this show is we're always going in different directions and showing you different storylines and different characters in ways you wouldn't expect, so I think that Jeffrey Dean Morgan is going to play a role that stays with fans for a long time."

What Is The Boys Season 4 About?

In Season Four of The Boys, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son as well as his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

"In our minds, it's only a couple of days after whatever the events are of Gen V," Kripke recently told Variety when asked about the events of The Boys Season 4. "We try to keep the timeline super simple because all that folding-in-on-itself timeline stuff that I think other comic book universes find themselves having to do is just bewildering for me as a viewer. So it's all very modular. It's like there's Season 3 of The Boys, and then after that Gen V takes place, and then after that The Boys Season 4 takes place. And then after that, Gen V Season 2 takes place. It's all more like cars on a train than it is a plate of spaghetti."

The Boys Season 4 premieres on Amazon's Prime Video on June 13th.