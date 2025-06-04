The Boys Roasts The Last of Us, Shogun, and Itself in Hilarious New Video

It’s safe to say that the superhero market is oversaturated. Not only does the Marvel Cinematic Universe release a couple of movies every year, but it also drops enough TV shows to fill a battleship. Meanwhile, DC, after years of lying low, is finally ready to launch its new cinematic universe with Superman, directed by James Gunn. The summer of 2025 is going to be defined by superheroes, but Prime Video doesn’t want anyone to forget about its hero-based franchise. The trailer for the second season of Gen V just dropped, revealing what’s next for Marie Moreau and Co. But the fun doesn’t stop there, as Vought director Adam Bourke, who makes numerous appearances in Gen V and The Boys, is back and dropping knowledge about acting.

Prime Video released a parody of a MasterClass on its YouTube channel called “SuperClass,” featuring Bourke giving tips to actors looking to find a role that lands them in awards consideration. It’s all in an effort to spread the word about The Boys‘ for your consideration campaign ahead of the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Bourke begins by pointing out that period pieces are all the rage these days. However, rather than recommending something like Bridgerton, he tells his listeners that he wants to see their “samurai seppuku face,” which is clearly a reference to FX’s Shōgun. Bourke then takes aim at another FX show, The Bear, before turning his attention to two HBO powerhouses.

While explaining why dramas are where the good roles are, Bourke explains that dragons are overdone these days, but that mixing giant beasts with incestuous relationships is a different story. The Last of Us receives some solid praise after that, with the director pointing out that zombie projects are a no-go these days, “unless there’s a heartfelt, random gay episode about halfway through the series.” His statement is, of course, a reference to the Bill and Frank episode from Season 1, which received universal praise.

After taking shots at other projects, Bourke starts bashing the genre where he cut his teeth, superhero media. He seems pretty bitter about working with Vought, which makes sense given the events of The Boys Season 4.

Homelander Isn’t Pulling Any Punches Going Into The Boys‘ Final Season

The last time Bourke appears on-screen, Homelander and his son, Ryan, humiliate him in front of his assistant, Bonnie. Bourke has been sexually harassing Bonnie for some time, and after Homelander catches wind of it, he uses the director to teach his son a lesson about power. Bourke isn’t the only one who gets on Homelander’s bad side in Season 4, though.

After believing his scheme to assassinate the president has failed, Sister Sage arrives and tells him that her real plan is underway. Speaker of the House Calhoun becomes commander-in-chief and pledges his loyalty to Homelander. With the most powerful office in the world in his corner, Homelander announces that he’s going to use his army of supes to round up his enemies and lock them up. The Boys are first on his list, and nearly all of them get captured.

Butcher and Starlight are the only two still walking free, and it’ll be up to them to rescue their friends and stop Homelander in Season 5. It sounds like an impossible task, but Butcher has an ace in the hole in the form of his new powers, which he uses to kill Victoria Neuman. The leader of the Boys won’t be looking to take prisoners this time, setting the stage for an epic showdown between him and Homelander.

The Boys is streaming on Prime Video.

