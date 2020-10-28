The Boys Season Two Blooper Reel Delivers Super F**k Ups

✖

Amazon Prime Video has revealed a four minute Blooper Reel for The Boys season two featuring some hilarious moments from the set of the hit comic book adaptation. Keep an eye out for a moment between Karl Urban's Billy Butcher and Bentley, the dog that played fan favorite bulldog Terror in the new season. The first two seasons of the series are now streaming on Amazon and the third is scheduled to begin filming in the first part of 2021. Ratings and reviews for the series skyrocketed with season two which sits at 97% and Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, sitting well ahead of season one's Fresh 84% rating from last year.

"Season three is going to be so f***ing crazy," Series creator and showrunner Eric Kripke said previously. "Like even in the first episode, the first ten minutes of that episode there is a sequence that I will not give away that like literally every time we even talk about it I like cover my mouth, it's so f***ing bananas. But we're also still going to go deeper into characters and keep exploring and really put characters forward, but f**k man, there's crazy s**t coming."

Kripke also addressed the possible length of The Boys as a series when it's all said and done, reiterating that a five season plan is what he has in his head but that a possibility of going further remains.

"The rough idea in my head is five seasons total, but I also know better than to say how many seasons a show is going to have because my last show Supernatural I said 'Five seasons for sure,' and then that f**ker went fifteen. So I'm mostly going to keep my mouth shut but creatively five feels like a good round number."

Even with a five season plan for the flagship series, Amazon is doubling down on their hit series and are developing a spinoff show. Though not focusing on the titular "boys" or even The Seven, the new series is set at a Vought International college exclusively for young adult superheroes. Hailing from EP Craig Rosenberg, the series is described as part college show and part The Hunger Games and also reportedly maintain the "heart, satire, and raunchiness" of the flagship series.

The first two seasons of The Boys are streaming now on Amazon Prime video, with season three tentatively scheduled to begin filming in the first part of 2021.