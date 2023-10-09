The Boys Producer Teases Plans for Future Spinoffs (Exclusive)

While it's likely no surprise that a TV series inspired by a comic book is a success with audiences, Prime Video's The Boys has become such a success that it has earned its first spin-off series with Gen V, while the project has previously earned The Boys Presents: Diabolical, a series of animated stories set in that universe. With Gen V already proving to be a hit, fans are already wondering what the next spin-off series could be, though producer of both series Pavun Shetty confirmed that the priority is to explore a story worth telling, while also prioritizing developing a spinoff that is distinctly separate from the core series. Shetty recently produced Goosebumps, which premieres on Disney+ and Hulu on October 13th.

"We're lucky that fans love the show so much and there's real anticipation for Gen V, and there's a lot of characters to build upon. There's a lot of different areas from the books across time periods that we could really capitalize on," Shetty confirmed with ComicBook.com. "But, I think the most important thing for us there is that we are really diligent and thoughtful about what we do next."

He added, "We'd love to have multiple shows, but I think audiences are really savvy and sophisticated, and I think they understand when there's a reason a show is coming out for the proper reasons and there's a real story to tell and it feels of the same world, but different. I think they can sniff out when it's just a show for a show's sake, and so we are really thinking about what the next show could be and how it can be thoughtful and fit into the universe and feel like it's a puzzle piece that fits in with everything else, but is not just a show for show's sake."

Filming on Season 4 of The Boys concluded earlier this year, though the writers' and actors' strikes saw the post-production process be put on hold. Until then, fans can enjoy Shetty's work on the adaptation of R.L. Stine's iconic Goosebumps series.

Plunging viewers into a world of mystery and suspense, the new Goosebumps series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents' past.

Goosebumps stars Justin Long (Barbarian) and Rachael Harris (Lucifer), alongside newcomers Zack Morris (EastEnders), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard), Miles McKenna (Guilty Party), Ana Yi Puig (Gossip Girl), and Will Price (The Equalizer).

Goosebumps premieres on Disney+ and Hulu on October 13th. New episodes of Gen V premiere on Prime Video on Fridays. Stay tuned for updates on the future of The Boys franchise.

