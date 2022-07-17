The Boys Star Reveals Gross Frenchie Scene Cut From Series

Prime Video has finally wrapped up their third season of The Boys. The series brought in some new blood with Jensen Ackles playing the iconic Soldier Boy. But the original cast definitely got their chance to shine this time around. One of the key members of The Boys, Frenchie, who is played by Tomer Capone, really shined throughout his arc this season. Capone was recently profiled by Digital Spy and he reveals some interesting details about the behind-the-scenes of the series. The Boys star revealed that a key scene from the second season of the boys wound up getting left on the editing room floor.

"There's so many of them," Capone said. "Let's just say I have one shot – I don't know why that comes to mind. I have so many. But one of them was, when I got out of the whale guts, I put some guts in my mouth. We have one shot where Frenchie is going up, and he's gagging, and then he… I think I spit some whale guts onto the lens of the camera, so they couldn't use it. It's just weird stuff like that."

The series is helmed by Showrunner Eric Kripke who does a great job with bringing the larger than life superheroes to streaming television, which is a great change of pace to Marvel Studios' idea of making their series 6 hour movies. Kripke seems to be totally against the idea of making a series into a long form version of a film. During a recent interview with Vulture, The Boys creator revealed his disdain for the concept.

"Look, I love streaming. I can't see ever going back to network. It's the ability to do two things: have most of your scripts written before you shoot a day of film, and then have all the episodes finished before you turn them over to air," Kripke told the site. "There are logistical benefits that would be impossible to give up because you can tell a coherent piece in a way you simply cannot with network TV. It's already aired; you threw it out the door. You're locked in. It happens all the time: We're in the middle of filming episode seven, and we realize there's a different story line we need. We still have time to go back and shoot it for episode one and drop it back in."

"The downside of streaming is that a lot of filmmakers who work in streaming didn't necessarily come out of that network grind. They're more comfortable with the idea that they could give you ten hours where nothing happens until the eighth hour. That drives me fucking nuts, personally. As a network guy who had to get you people interested for 22 fucking hours a year, I didn't get the benefit of, "Oh, just hang in there and don't worry. The critics will tell you that by episode eight, shit really hits the fan." Or anyone who says, "Well, what I'm really making is a ten-hour movie." Fuck you! No you're not! Make a TV show. You're in the entertainment business." The Boys Showrunner added.

The Boys was officially renewed for a fourth season weeks before the season finale aired. With the series ending on such a high note, fans are definitely excited to see what will happen next. Karl Urban, who plays Butcher in the series, recently revealed when filming for the fourth season of the series will begin, so we could wind up getting some new info sooner rather than later. All episodes of The Boys are streaming exclusively on Prime Video now. Stay tuned for more details on Season 4.

