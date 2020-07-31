The Bravest Knight and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Win GLAAD Award

✖

Despite not being able to have a ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, the winners of the 2020 GLAAD Awards were announced on Thursday and honored the best in the past year of LGBTQ+ media. There were lots of big winners and even some ties. Both Hulu and Disney+ took home the trophy for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming for The Bravest Knight and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, respectively.

The series were up against Andi Mack (The Disney Channel), The Loud House (Nickelodeon), Arthur's "Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone" (PBS), Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling (Netflix), She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix), Steven Universe: The Movie (Cartoon Network), Nella the Princess Knight's "A Tale of Two Nellas" (Nick Jr.), and Twelve Forever (Netflix).

"The #GLAADawards for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming goes to... #TheBravestKnight and #HSMTMTS. Watch The Bravest Knight's acceptance speech. Stream the #GLAADawards TONIGHT on our YouTube and Facebook," @glaad wrote on Twitter. You can check out the video below:

Another cool win of the night went to the Star Wars: Doctor Aphra series, which won the award for Outstanding Comic Book. Aphra was originally created by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Salvador Larroca, and was established as a lesbian archeologist who has a morally-ambiguous relationship with the sides of the galactic war.

Currently, there's no official release date for the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but the show recently expanded its cast with the addition of World of Dance judge and Dancing With the Stars champion Derek Hough. Hough is set for a recurring role in the series' upcoming second season playing Zack, the ex-boyfriend of Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders).

As for The Bravest Knight, there's currently no word on whether or not the animated series has been renewed for a second season, but we're hoping its big win will push it along.

You can currently watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+ and The Bravest Knight on Hulu.

