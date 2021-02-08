The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Sebastian Stan Reveals Who Wins the Staring Contest

✖

During last night's Super Bowl, Marvel Studios released a new trailer for its upcoming Disney+ series, The Falcon in the Winter Soldier. The trailer emphasized the bickering brotherly relationship between Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, and Bucky Barnes, played by Sebastian Stan. The trailer ends with Sam and Bucky in a staring contest. Their positioning alone was enough to set social media abuzz. Now Stan has taken to social media to promote the trailer. On Instagram, he says that "I ALWAYS win the staring contests." Fans will get to see for themselves when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ in March.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer also included a shot of Bucky wielding Cap's shield. While Sam is the one that Steve Rogers passed the Captain America shield and mantle down to in Avengers: Endgame, the new streaming series is all about how Sam wrestles with that responsibility. Bucky holding the shield alludes to that, but the inclusion of U.S. Agent, another heir to the Captain America role from the comics, embodies it. It is suspicious then that Marvel Studios has mostly hidden U.S. Agent from view in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier promotional materials, including last night's trailer and new poster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan)

"See, at the end of Endgame, Sam didn't accept the shield. If you remember, he told Steve [Rogers], 'It doesn't feel right because the shield is yours.' So, the show is a long way of figuring around who's gonna be Captain America," Mackie revealed during an episode of The Rich Eisen Show. "Where's the shield gonna end up. And, Who is going to be Captain America, and is that moniker going to come back. Is someone going to hold that moniker again?"

According to the show's synopsis, "following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Streaming exclusively on Disney+."

In addition to Mackie and Stan, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker. The show also sees Falcon and Winter Soldier battling an anarchist terrorist group called the Flag-Smashers. Fans suspect that one of the group's masked members, played by Erin Kellyman, could be the Marvel Comics character Songbird.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ on March 19th.