The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and More: New Episodes Scheduled For the Week of March 29

The CW has released their programming schedule for the week of March 29 and, let’s face it, it seems like TV ratings might be up for the next little while, as most of the U.S. is being told not to go out in public. The COVID-19/Coronavirus pandemic has already put Riverdale‘s production on hold after someone on set contracted the virus, but The CW‘s slate of shows are going to keep rolling on at least until April with minimal changes to the schedule. That said, Riverdale and Nancy Drew are on hiatus the week of March 29, presumably not because of production schedules but by design.

Penn and Teller are having back-to-back episodes of Penn & Teller Fool Us airing on Wednesday, April 1 — April Fool’s Day — which seems likely to be something that was planned all along. The res of the week has a more or less normal schedule, with only a couple of shows in re-runs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Batwoman will air “A Narrow Escape” at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, followed by the Supergirl episode “Deus Lex Machina” at 9. The following day, Supernatural will return from — we’re holding back a single, manly tear — its last-ever midseason break with “Last Holiday” at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by “Good Mother,” the season two premiere of Roswell, New Mexico, at 9. Tuesday is another all-DC night, with The Flash airing “So Long and Goodnight” at 8, followed by DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s “The Great British Fake-Off” at 9. The week’s final new episode will be Friday’s episode of Charmed, titled “Diplomatic Relations,” since both Katy Keene and Legacies will be in re-runs on Thursday.

You can check out the official synopses for these episodes below.

BATWOMAN (Sunday)

“A Narrow Escape” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

WHO’S A HERO NOW? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroics of Gotham’s most stand-up citizens. Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) limits are tested. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Daphne Miles.

Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

SUPERGIRL (Sunday)

“Deus Lex Machina” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

MELISSA BENOIST MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) proceeds to lay an intricate plan to bring Lena (Katie McGrath) closer to him, defeat Leviathan’s latest attack, and pit Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team against Leviathan. It is also revealed how Lex came into power after Crisis. Melissa Benoist directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Brooke Pohl.

SUPERNATURAL (Monday)

“Last Holiday” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagan Fey) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Jeremy Adams.

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (Monday)

“Good Mother” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

JASON BEHR (“ROSWELL”) GUEST STARS — Determined to regain control of her life in the aftermath of Noah’s death, Isobel (Lily Cowles) makes a risky choice despite its potential consequences. Meanwhile, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) work together to unravel the mystery surrounding the night Nora’s (guest star Kayla Ewell) spaceship crashed in 1947. Elsewhere, Liz (Jeanine Mason) makes a surprising confession when Cameron (guest star Riley Voelkel) shows up looking for answers about Max (Nathan Dean). Heather Hemmens, Amber Midthunder and Trevor St. John also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Deirdre Mangan & Carina Adly MacKenzie.

THE FLASH (Tuesday)

“So Long and Goodnight” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

BLACK HOLE THREATENS JOE’S LIFE – After Black Hole hires Rag Doll (guest star Troy James) to kill Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Singh (guest star Patrick Sabongui) suggests he go into Witness Protection but Joe refuses to stop investigating Carver (guest star Eric Nenninger). While investigating Carver with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) runs into Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss). Iris (Candice Patton) becomes suspicious of Eva (guest star Efrat Dor). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Thomas Pound.

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Tuesday)

“The Great British Fake Off” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

WE’VE GOT COMPANY – With Sara (Caity Lotz) recuperating from her latest battle, Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) starts to notice something might not be right with her. Still searching for the Loom, Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Zari (Tala Ashe) find themselves trapped in a 1910 boarding house with a slew of out-of-time Encores. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan), Gary (guest star Gary Tsekhman) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) take a trip while Nate (Nick Zano) and Charlie hold down the Waverider. Olivia Swann also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Jackie Canino.

CHARMED (Friday)

“Diplomatic Relations” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

JOINING FORCES – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffries) must join forces with Parker (guest star Nick Hargrove) when Mel is endangered in the demon world. Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) infiltrate the Faction with dangerous consequences. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Felix Alcala directed the episode written by Bianca Sams.