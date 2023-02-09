The Flash's New Captain Boomerang, Explained

Season 9 of The Flash kicked off in style on Wednesday night, taking the long-running The CW series through some interesting developments. This new batch of episodes, which will be the series' last, are expected to be chock-full of new and returning characters, both from the mythos of the show itself and from the larger Arrowverse franchise. The Season 9 premiere kicked that string of appearances off in a major way, with the arrival of Owen Mercer / Captain Boomerang, portrayed by The 100's Richard Harmon. If you're among the The Flash fans that are baffled over Owen's arrival, here's what you need to know. Spoilers for Season 9, Episode 1 of The Flash, "Wednesday Ever After", below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw Barry Allen / The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) being stuck in a time loop, which causes them to repeat the same day over and over again. Part of that day includes a run-in with Captain Boomerang, who is trying to rob a piece of technology from Kord Industries.

Who is DC's Owen Mercer?

Created by Brad Meltzer and Rags Morales, the Owen Mercer iteration of Captain Boomerang first debuted in Identity Crisis #3. Owen is established as Digger's son, and excitedly follows in his father's footsteps until the older Boomerang is killed by Tim Drake's father. Owen later becomes a member of the Suicide Squad and the Outsiders.

Oddly enough, Barry is surprised by Boomerang's entire gimmick, leaving it ambiguous as to whether or not he fought the previous Captain Boomerang, Digger Harkness (Nick E. Tarabay) in the new universe set after "Crisis on Infinite Earths."

Will there be a Season 10 of The Flash?

Unfortunately, there will not be a Season 10 of The Flash. Back in August, it was announced that while The Flash had been renewed for Season 9, the upcoming season will be the series' last.

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

The final season of The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.