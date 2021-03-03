The Flash Fans React to SPOILER's Death in Season 7 Premiere

After a pretty lengthy delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Flash returned to our TV screens on Tuesday night. The hit The CW series had quite a lot of ground to cover in its Season 7 premiere -- not only tying up the storylines that were left unfinished due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, but getting fans invested in some emotional new storytelling. The episode undeniably did so in spades, and it happened to pull on fans' heartstrings in a pretty major way in the process. Spoilers for the Season 7 premiere of The Flash, "All's Wells That Ends Wells", below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw Team Flash trying to find a power source for Barry's artificial Speed Force, after he previously lost his powers. The Council of Wells -- various doppelgangers of Harrison Wells from throughout the multiverse -- eventually determined that the source would be the multiversal particles within Nash, and that he would need to die for Barry to be able to fully reembody the Speed Force. This culminates in a scene where multiple versions of Wells briefly embody Barry, and they teach Nash that redemption is possible. Nash then decides to sacrifice himself -- and the other Wellses -- to create the new Speed Force.

The idea of all of the Wellses being dead is definitely shocking, as it seemingly closes the door on the returns of fan-favorite characters like Nash or Harry Wells. Understandably, The Flash fans had a lot of emotions about that reveal, and quickly took to Twitter to share them. Here are just a few of those responses.