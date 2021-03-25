The Goldbergs Pays Tribute to George Segal After New Episode

✖

Yesterday brought the tragic news that beloved actor George Segal, best known for appearing in films like Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and shows like Just Shoot Me! and The Goldbergs had passed away. Just one day after his passing was confirmed a new episode of the hit ABC series premiered, featuring quite a bit of Segal as "Pops." As the episode wrapped up an "In Memoriam" title card appeared on screen with an image of Segal in character and a brief tribute to his life (which you can find below). It remains to be seen if Segal had completed his filming on the new season of the series or how many more episodes he will appear in.

(Photo: ABC/SONY PICTURES)

The news of Segal's passing was confirmed in a statement from his wife, Sonia Segal, who announced that “the family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery." Outside of The Goldbergs, his recent work included voicing Inbe no Akita in the English version of the Studio Ghibli film The Tale of The Princess Kaguya, as well as appearances in Love & Other Drugs, 2012, and The Simpsons.

Adam F. Goldberg, creator of the series, paid tribue to Segal yesterday, writing on Twitter: "Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark."

Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark. I think these memories say it all... pic.twitter.com/D1aNZuT20e — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) March 24, 2021

Star Sean Giambrone, who plays the fictional version of Adam in the series, took to social media to speak about his relationship with Segal as well, writing: "My heart is broken. I lost a dear friend. Working with George was an honor and some of the happiest moments of my life. What a sweet & wonderful man. He was my confidant & teacher. When he smiled it changed my day. I wish everyone could have met him. Prayers are with the family."

Our thoughts remain with Segal's family and friends at this time.