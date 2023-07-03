The Idol Cast and Crew Break Down Season Finale Twist

The first season of The Idol has had a unique and winding journey to HBO, culminating in its Season 1 finale this past Sunday. After shocking headlines and an abysmal Rotten Tomatoes score, there was some curiosity to see how The Idol's finale would stick the landing — and the answer was contingent on an unexpected twist. Spoilers for the Season 1 finale of The Idol below! Only look if you want to know! The finale revealed that Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) has actually had the upper hand over Tedros (Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye) all along, and suggested that she might have fabricated her previous stories of childhood abuse. In a behind-the-scenes featurette that aired following the episode, Depp and co-creator Sam Levinson broke down that reveal, and what it said about both Jocelyn and Tedros. In the eyes of Levinson, Tedros has now "become the victim" in their relationship.

"I think a lot of the audience will watch maybe the first few episodes and think that this guy is taking advantage of her," Depp revealed "By the end he realizes that she knows exactly what he's doing and she knows exactly what she's doing."

"Throughout the season, Jocelyn has been searching for inspiration. She's looking to go to an uncomfortable place, and it's just ultimately looking for that next song, that next album. Tedros becomes the conduit for that creative unlocking," Levinson added. "[She] needs to devour those around her to feel like she has something to say."

Is The Idol Renewed for Season 2?

In a tweet earlier this month, HBO confirmed that a decision on a potential second season of The Idol has yet to be made, but that hasn't stopped fans from continuing to speculate about the possibility.

"It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined," the tweet reads. "It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night."

How many episodes is The Idol Season 1?

Last month, it was confirmed that The Idol will wrap up its first season after five episodes, one less than the previously-reported series order of six. According to sources cited in TVLine's reporting of the news, the decision was made after The Girlfriend Experience series co-creator Amy Seimetz was confirmed to have dropped out of the project last year, even after production on most of the series had been completed, with Levinson stepping in to creatively retool the project.

"The season ended up being five episodes when it was all said and done after Sam [Levinson] took over and made significant changes," the source claims. "The story only ended up requiring 5."

What Is The Idol About?

The Idol follows pop star Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, who is determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America after a nervous breakdown derailed her last tour. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

The Idol also stars Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria.

