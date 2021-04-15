Italia Ricci Cast in Netflix's The Imperfects

✖

Science fiction and fantasy have become mainstays on Netflix, with an ever-growing number of new franchises being launched on the streaming service. After launching the fan-favorite series The Order, Netflix is reteaming with the Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen on a new series called The Imperfects — and now we know who will be leading it. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Designated Survivor and Supergirl star Italia Ricci is set to star in The Imperfects, which has already gotten a straight-to-series ten-episode order from Netflix.

Ricci previously played Siobhan Smythe/Silver Banshee on Supergirl, and also had significant roles on Designated Survivor, Chasing Life, and Unnatural History.

The Imperfects revolves around three twenty-somethings who, following an experimental gene therapy, are turned into monsters who band together to hunt down the scientist responsible and force him to make them human again. Ricci will star as Dr. Sydney Burke, a brilliant scientist looking to fix her past mistakes, both professional and ethical, by allying with the twenty-somethings to track down the scientist responsible for their grim fates.

Rhys Nicholson (RuPaul's Drag Race Downunder) will play Dr. Alex Sarkov in the series, a former child prodigy who refuses to let anyone or anything interfere with his goal of rewriting the human genome and ushering in the next stage of human evolution. The series will also star Rhianna Jagpal (Charmed) as Abbi, Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Juan, Morgan Taylor Campbell (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) as Tilda, Celina Martin (Other Kingdom) as a test subject, and Kyra Zagorsky (The 100) as a rival to find Sarkov.

The series hails from Nomad Pictures, which previously worked with Netflix on The Order, Wu Assassins, and The I-Land. Heaton will serve as showrunner, exec producer and writer, while Eriksen is set to write and exec produce.

What do you think of Italia Ricci joining the cast of Netflix's The Imperfects? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Imperfects does not currently have a release date from Netflix.