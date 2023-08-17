The Last Man on Earth Series Deserves a Finale Says Director Peter Atencio

Peter Atencio, a film and TV director who worked on a handful of episodes of The Last Man on Earth, says he thinks the series deserves a proper sendoff. The series, which starred Will Forte and Kristen Schaal, aired from 2015 until 2018, for four seasons and 67 episodes on FX. It centered on a lovable loser played by Forte who finds himself alone in his hometown, and driving around the country looking for survivors, after a deadly plague. During an interview conducted for The Afterparty season two, Atencio told ComicBook.com that he hopes to see an ending someday.

Like so many other TV shows, The Last Man on Earth creators found that the series had been cancelled so late that they were unable to write a "real" ending for the show, leading to the fourth season ending on an unclear note. Atencio, who recently worked with Cougar Town's Kevin Biegel on The Machine, turned back the clock a little bit, and lamented the abbreviated ending for a show that still has a cult following.

"That's a show that, if ever there was a one-hour special or a two-hour movie to wrap up the narrative, that show so deserves it," Atencio told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "It was amazing to see what Will did with it, so I was as disappointed as everyone else when it ended early."

You can check out Apple's synopsis for The Afterparty Season 2 below:

"Created by Miller, each episode of The Afterparty is a genre-bending comedy that explores a different character's account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller's perspective. Stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao reprise their roles for Season 2, which will introduce a new case and an expanded cast of characters played by John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods, and Vivian Wu.

"In Season 2, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners, and hearing each suspect's retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style."

Editor's note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.