Doctor Strange’s Chiwetel Ejiofor Stars in The Man Who Fell to Earth Trailer

Showtime has released the first trailer for The Man Who Fell to Earth, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris. The Man Who Fell to Earth adapts the 1963 novel of the same name by Walter Tevis. Its story follows an alien who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution. The alien must confront his past to determine humanity’s future. The book became a film in 1976, directed by Nicolas Roeg and starring David Bowie. Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are writing and executive producing the series. First set for CBS All Access (now Paramount+), the series will instead land at Showtime. Kurtzman and Lumet are showrunners alongside executive producer John Hlavin. Kurtzman is also directing.

“Walter Tevis’ visionary novel gave us a tech god Willy Wonka from another planet, brought to life by David Bowie’s legendary performance, that foretold Steve Jobs’ and Elon Musk’s impacts on our world,” Kurtzman and Lumet said in a statement announcing the series. “The series will imagine the next step in our evolution, seen through the eyes of an alien who must learn what it means to become human, even as he fights for the survival of his species.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We could not be more excited to bring The Man Who Fell to Earth to Showtime,” said Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., announcing the series’ move to the premium cable network. “This provocative drama, beautifully written by Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet and John Hlavin harkens to the original film but feels reborn in capturing the themes of modern culture while challenging our assumptions of human nature. Chiwetel Ejiofor is a mesmerizing actor who draws you in with every action, thought and emotion, and he will be a phenomenal force igniting this journey.”



“Everything about this extraordinary story and its creative origins demands a bold, subversive approach to exploring what it means to be human in a world that’s never been more connected and disconnected,” said Kurtzman, Lumet, and Hlavin. “David Nevins and the entire CBS Studios team have really inspired us with their passion for this legacy, and we’re thrilled to call Showtime our new home.”

Rola Bauer, Tim Halkin, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Heather Kadin are executive producers. Aaron Baiers is a co-executive producer. The series is co-produced by CBS Television Studios and Tandem Productions, a subsidiary of StudioCanal, which owns the rights.

What do you think of The Man Who Fell to Earth trailer? Let us know in the comments. The Man Who Fell to Earth will debut this spring on Showtime.