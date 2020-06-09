Star Wars: The Mandalorian Director Sam Hargrave Admits He Knows Baby Yoda's Real Name

✖

The first live-action Star Wars TV series was always destined to be a hit, but the debut of adorable Force-wielder The Child (aka Baby Yoda) is what elevated Star Wars: The Mandalorian to true phenomenon status. The tea-sipping creature became the world's most popular meme almost overnight, and The Mandalorian ended up as the most searched TV series in all of 2019, despite premiering in the second-to-last month of the year. The love for Baby Yoda knows no bounds, but there are still hordes of mysteries surrounding The Child heading into Season 2 this fall. For example, no one knows Baby Yoda's actual name.

Well, that's not exactly true. None of the fans know Baby Yoda's real name, but those working on The Mandalorian do. Sam Hargrave, the longtime Marvel stunt coordinator and director of Netflix's Extraction, is working as the second unit director for The Mandalorian's second season. He recently spoke to Collider about his time with the Star Wars franchise, and revealed that he's been let in on the secret of Baby Yoda's true identity.

"Yes, I know the name of The Child," Hargrave said. "I carry that secret. It's a very heavy burden."

So Baby Yoda does have a name. That doesn't exactly mean anything, but it does hint at the possibility of a bigger reveal down the line. If The Child is connected to the actual Yoda in any way, that would be a massive nugget of knowledge for fans going forward. His name could reveal that kind of connection. Then again, his name could be nothing of any significance, and simply a secret being kept by the production to throw viewers off the scene of something bigger.

Despite the production shutdowns across the industry due to COVID-19, The Mandalorian is still scheduled to return to Disney+ with its second season this October. All of the actual filming on the new season had wrapped before the pandemic caused studios and sets to close, so all of the work now being done is in the post-production stage. The Marvel Studios shows on Disney+, however, weren't nearly as far along.

