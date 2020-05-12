Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fan Art Imagines Boba Fett's Escape from the Sarlacc Pit

✖

While the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian simply hinted at other parts of the greater Star Wars lore, it appears as though the second installment is fully embracing the characters of the past. Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan are reportedly making the jump to the live-action Star Wars universe, where they'll be joined by none other than Boba Fett, the infamous bounty hunter from the original Star Wars trilogy. Unlike the other characters joining The Mandalorian this season, Boba Fett will need to be accompanied by a little bit of explaining, as he was essentially killed in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

The casting of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones star Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett means that we can finally put to rest the question of whether or not the character died in the Sarlacc pit. However, exactly how he got out of there remains a total mystery. No one knows what sort of explanation Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will cook up, but everyone has their own ideas. This includes artist Britedit, who created their own version of Boba Fett's daring escape.

"Who's hyped for Mandalorian S2," Britedit wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. The artist also shared a look at a helmet-less Boba Fett using a knife to cut away the teeth and tentacles of the Sarlacc pit. Will that knife be enough, though?

There was a hint of Boba Fett's return during the first season of The Mandalorian, when a mysterious pair of boots walked onto the screen to examine the body of Fennec Shand. Aside from the boots, there was no other indicator as to who the shady character was, but the spurs attached to the back of those boots had most folks speculating that it was indeed Boba Fett.

The second season of The Mandalorian has already been filmed and is set to arrive on Disney+ this fall.

