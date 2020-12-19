The Mandalorian Finale Post-Credits Scene Revisits A Key Return of the Jedi Setting

✖

Before you go any further, there are plenty of spoilers below. We discuss the finale of The Mandalorian Season Two, including its post-credits scene, its big reveals, and the like. Proceed with caution if you've yet to watch the episode "The Rescue."

The second season of The Mandalorian featured one fan-favorite character after the next. There was the return of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), the beloved cult character that got swallowed by a giant space worm nearly 40 years in real life. Then there was the live-action introduction of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), a reimagining of the fan-favorite Jedi from Lucasfilm's animated Star Wars shows.

And don't even get us started on the surprising return of Luke Skywalker.

Before long, the action in "The Rescue" shifts to Tatooine. After Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) bid farewell to Grogu and leave the entire world sobbing, a post-credits scene returns fans to Jabba's Palace. The locale introduced back in Return of the Jedi makes its triumphant return as we see former Hutt pawn Bib Fortuna having taken over the role of his previous boss. That lasts all but a minute, however, as Fett and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) return and kill both Fortuna and his new cronies, taking over Hutt's palace once and for all.

That's when "The Book of Boba Fett" flashes on the screen, seemingly confirming the existence of a Fett-based spinoff show that will hit Disney+ next Christmas.

When we spoke with filmmaker Robert Rodriguez earlier this month, he told ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak that Boba Fett is his favorite character in the entire franchise.

"Boba was my favorite, so I was really excited I got to do that and just do him," Rodriguez shared. "I want to give him a showcase, because I was 12 when Empire Strikes Back came out and they were talking Boba Fett before the movie came out. The marketing was really pushing him, so you really thought he was gonna have a huge role in it, so I really wanted to satisfy that need for more Boba in this."

Both seasons of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.

What was your favorite part from Season Two? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!