The Mandalorian Season 3 Returning to Iconic Star Wars Location

Coruscant will soon rise again. After serving as the capital of the Galactic Republic in the prequel trilogy and Legends storytelling, the city-covered planet is returning in the upcoming season of The Mandalorian. As seen in the trailer for the third season of the Disney+ series released on Monday, the planet is briefly seen both by itself and in a shot where Doctor Pershing (Omid Abtahi) can be seen traveling through the skies.

Save for a brief flashback in Rogue One, Coruscant has only been seen in a single live-action Star Wars project since the prequel trilogy. Given the political intrigue involved in Andor, the series returned to the planet after the Republic was turned into the Galactic Empire.

Us longtime Coruscant fans are FINALLY be fed! 🍽 #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/HOeJcSjWPa — The Star Wars Underworld (@TheSWU) January 18, 2023

What will Andor Season Two be about?

Still traveling towards Rogue One in the Star Wars timeline, the second season of Andor will soon begin principal photography. According to Diego Luna, the series of the show will begin to pick up.

"Well, we are walking [into Rogue One] yes," Luna explained. "One thing that we've said and everyone knows is that the next season ends just before Rogue One, we're going to get all the way there, and many things are going to happen that I think some people are expecting. But definitely, there's no way to avoid it."

Luna continued, "The pace is going to change, but it's not going to change that much because we shot this [season] in blocks of three ... Now we're going to do that [again], we're going to do blocks of three that take us through four years, and it's going to be quite an interesting thing to witness. Another important thing, and this we cannot deny, is when we started doing this, none of us had done something in this format. We were thinking film. And now we understand what it is to deliver something that comes weekly and that rhythm, what it means. Obviously, that learning will reflect in the next season."

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+ while the third season of the hit show debuts on the service beginning March 1st.

