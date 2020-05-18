The Office Fan Writes a Full Tenth Season During Coronavirus Quarantine

✖

A fan of NBC workplace comedy The Office has written a 24-episode tenth season during coronavirus quarantine, scripting 900 pages of fan-fiction seven years after the beloved mockumentary aired its series finale. Revealed by writer Nick Janicki on Reddit and Instagram, Janicki's two-dozen fan scripts are described as a "reunion season" bringing past and present Dunder Mifflin paper pushers — including Michael Scott (Steve Carell), Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), and Pam (Jenna Fischer) and Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) — into 2020, complete with modern pop culture references to Netflix hit Tiger King, the Donald Trump presidency, video conferencing, and Baby Yoda, breakout star of Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

Described by Janicki as an "epic, 900-page quest," the fan-made tenth season of The Office is available to read in PDF form on Janicki's website. Episodes include "Athleap," "Take Your Daughter to Work Day (Remix)," "The Dunderal," and "The Rewatch."

In addition to making the digital versions available to read, Janicki also published a photo of his 24 scripts — possibly printed on Scranton's finest premium copy paper — to Instagram:

View this post on Instagram Tomorrow! A post shared by See Nick Write (@seenickwrite) on May 17, 2020 at 7:34pm PDT

In March, Greg Daniels, who developed the U.S. version of The Office, told ComicBook.com he hasn't engaged in discussions about a potential revival on NBCUniversal's coming streaming service Peacock.

"I mean, I think that the talk really came up when they did Will and Grace. They rebooted that show," Daniels said. "But I don't think that we would either be able to get all the cast together, because a lot of them are doing different things, or whether we'd really need to do that, because I feel like we had our finale."

Krasinski, who launched at-home news show Some Good News during the pandemic, recently virtually reunited his former Office co-stars to celebrate a couple's wedding. And Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur, a writer-producer on The Office who also played Mose Schrute, co-wrote a reunion special for charity five years after the Parks and Rec series finale.

"We knew we were going to end the show for that last season, and then we wrote towards particular endings," Daniels said about ending The Office after nine seasons. "I mean, I don't know. Sometimes, it seems like people want something, but I don't know if they really do want it, or just means that they really liked the original. It's hard to say."

The Office was recently reported to be Netflix's most-watched acquired content during the pandemic and will remain available on the streaming service until the series relocates to Peacock in early 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.