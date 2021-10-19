The Patrick Star Show Unleashes Halloween Special Preview

Get ready to celebrate Halloween at Bikini Bottom this year as Nickelodeon’s The Patrick Star Show has revealed a brand new preview for the upcoming special which will see Patrick, Spongebob, and Plankton among others getting some serious makeovers. Not only will this upcoming special utilize the traditional animation style of the worlds of both The Patrick Star Show and Spongebob Squarepants, but will also employ stop-motion animation to give all the characters involved a big aesthetic change thanks to the company Screen Novelties who are joining the spooky ranks of the Krusty Krab for this special.

Premiering on Friday, October 22nd, the special is titled “Terror at 20,000 Leagues,” and will feature twelve minutes of stop-motion animation where “miniature puppets and sets brought the series and characters to life in three dimensions”, according to a Press Release sent to us at Comicbook.com. The work that went into this upcoming special included “two main stages and two ancillary stages running for several months to create the footage for the Halloween special,”

Nickelodeon shared the following clip from the special, showing how the 2-D animation is used to bring the Bikini Bottom dwellers to life:

If you’re unfamiliar with the Spongebob Squarepants spin-off series, The Patrick Star Show, the official description from Nickelodeon reads as such:

“The Patrick Star Show follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom. His little sister, Squidina, works behind the scenes to make sure Patrick’s show is always running smoothly, while his parents, Bunny and Cecil and his grandpa, GrandPat, each support Patrick in their own hilariously absurd ways.”

While the special will see the current cast members of the series return such as Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick, Tom Wilson as Cecil, Cree Summer as Bunny, Jill Talley as Squidina, and Dana Snyder as Grandpat Star, it will also be bringing in several familiar faces from Spongebob Squarepants proper. Tom Kenny, Roger Bumpass, Carolyn Lawrence, Clancy Brown, and Doug Lawrence will be reprising their roles as Spongebob, Squidward, Sandy Cheeks, Mr. Krabs, and Plankton respectively.

Will you be catching the Patrick Star Halloween Special later this month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Bikini Bottom.