The Percy Jackson Universe Expands As Disney+ Orders The Kane Chronicles TV Series, But Will They Crossover?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has become a breakout hit for Disney+, rebooting the saga of young demigod Percy Jackson in the full scope of author Rick Riordan’s books. With Season 3 of Percy Jackson about to debut, it’s all too apparent that the show and its cast are stepping up their game in a serious way. The world of the Greek gods and its creatures is headed towards war, just as Percy and Co. are coming into maturity (and power).

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Now the focus of the franchise is expanding beyond demigods who are coming-of-age, and shifting to a different corner of Rick Riordan’s mythological world.

Percy Jackson Spinoff Series In Development At Disney+

Disney Books

A new report states that Disney+ is now developing a TV series adaptation of The Kane Chronicles, another book series by Rick Riordan. The project is the second attempt at an adaptation of the work; Netflix was previously developing the series, but dropped out in 2024. The Disney+ version of the project will be executive produced by Riordan, his wife and creative partner Rebecca Riordan, and True Blood‘s Angela Robinson, as well as Percy Jackson EPs Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell.

The Kane Chronicles moves the mythological action and adventure from Ancient Greek mythology to Ancient Egyptian mythology, and follows two characters (Carter and Sadie Kane) who are direct descendants of the pharaohs of Narmer and Ramses the Great. The TV adaptation picks up with Carter and Sadie: “When their father unleashes the god of chaos and vanishes, the estranged Kane siblings must master their inherited Egyptian magic, forge unlikely alliances, and rescue their father before warring gods can wreak havoc on our modern world.” It’s not too far from the premise of the “Camp Half-Blood Chronicles” (Percy Jackson), and it also exists alongside Riordan’s Norse-inspired YA mythology series, Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard.

Is Disney Building Up to A Riordan Universe Crossover?

The Kane Chronicles is still very early in development, but fans are already asking the question of whether it is inevitably headed for a crossover with Percy Jackson. While nothing on that front has been announced (or even teased yet), it’s hard to imagine it’s not the destination Disney is headed for.

Trailers for Percy Jackson Season 3 indicate that the show’s budget and technical capabilities are being taken up a notch, as has been the case with each subsequent season. Now, Kane Chronicles has been greenlit and will surely be another big investment for Disney. The streaming wars are now ending, and Disney+ is positioned to be one of the last big platforms standing alongside Netflix. Marvel and Star Wars haven’t proven to be the lucrative TV content blocks Disney banked on, but Percy Jackson is doing just fine, with a passionate fandom that’s only growing by the year. Building out that content block seems like a smart investment.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 premieres on Disney+ on November 20th.

Via Variety