As The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power fans are still reeling from the fallout of the season one finale, some fans have discovered a hilarious but slightly startling Easter egg. In the day that followed the last episode of the season for the show, anyone that liked a tweet which included the hashtag #TheRingsOfPower on Twitter got a little surprise, a little evil surprise. Prior to the heart appearing on the tweet to indicate the like, a tiny animated silhouette of Sauron would appear, fading into the heart. You can see a screenshot of it in action below. Spoilers for the series follow!

The final episode of The Rings of Power's first season finally confirmed the thing that many fans had been wondering about and suspecting for some time, the actual identity of Sauron. Teased in the first episodes and lingering over the entire plot, Sauron's presence has been felt across every episode and the man himself was actually present for most of the show as it was revealed that Halbrand was actually Sauron this entire time. Though it was a twist many saw coming, it was still devastating to some audience members, especially as Halbrand/Sauron tried to do his best to tempt Galadriel to follow him.

"We were very much thinking of and drawing on the temptation scene in Fellowship," executive producer and writer Gennifer Hutchison revealed to ComicBook.com about the Sauron/Galadriel scene. "And really thinking about, she's so relieved when she passes that test, but she really shows this side of herself that is surprising at the time. And so really wanting to build into that idea of, what had she been through? Where had she come from? And really, in a way, trying to maybe build even more of a backstory for that moment. So when you look at that moment now, maybe you're thinking of that like, "Oh, gosh. This is even more of a significant test for her," because it's almost like closing a final door to this thing that we started here. We talked about that scene all the time.

