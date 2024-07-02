The Sandman Casts Morpheus’ Son, Thor, Loki, and More

The cast of The Sandman continues to grow, with the Netflix drama series announcing the casting of Morpheus’ son. As fans await the release of The Sandman Season 2, more and more casting announcements are coming fast and furious. We recently got the news of the final three members of The Endless Family with the addition of Esmé Creed-Miles (she/her) as Delirium, Adrian Lester (he/him) as Destiny and Barry Sloane (he/him) as The Prodigal (aka Destruction). However, Morpheus has offspring as well, and it’s time The Sandman viewers got acquainted with Orpheus and some new characters.

The Netflix Geeked account on X (formerly Twitter) announced additional casting for Season 2 of The Sandman. “New faces are entering The Dreaming. Meet The Sandman’s Orpheus, Wanda, Nuala, Cluarcan, Loki, Thor, Odin, Puck and Barnabas. Learn more about these new characters on http://Tudum.com.” The castings include the actors and actresses playing Orpheus, Wanda, Nuala, Cluracan, Loki, Thor, Odin, Puck, and Barnabas.

The Sandman Season 2 castings revealed

Pulled from The Sandman collections Seasons of the Mist and Brief Lives, the new characters bring more magic and nightmares to the Dreaming. “Each of these characters is as powerful as Dream — nearly as clever — and far more ruthless,” says showrunner Allan Heinberg. “Together, they will ensnare Dream in a web of palace intrigue, glamour, demon battles, and spider-sex. None of which Dream is prepared for; all of which transform him into a far more dangerous Dream of the Endless.”

The Sandman Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix and is also available on Blu-ray. Netflix is also home of Dead Boy Detectives, a television series adapting another Gaiman co-creation that spun out of The Sandman and which is set in the same continuity as The Sandman TV Series.

Ruairi O’Connor (The Morning Show, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) is Orpheus, a poet, musician, oracle, and the only child of Dream and the muse, Calliope (last seen in The Sandman, Episode 11). Orpheus is an idealistic, romantic, young man — and very much his father’s son — until tragedy strikes and reveals to him the true nature of love.

Freddie Fox (The Great, Slow Horses, The Gentlemen) is Loki, the god of chaos. Loki is a charming, seductive shape-shifter. The smartest and most dangerous person in any room, Loki is utterly irresistible and never to be trusted.

Clive Russell (The Cursed, Sherlock Holmes, Game of Thrones) plays Odin, the father of Thor, and blood-brother of Loki. He is a longtime ally of Dream’s, but finds himself driven to desperate extremes in his efforts to stave off Ragnarök.

Laurence O’Fuarain (The Witcher: Blood Origin, The Gentlemen) is Thor, the storm god. With his hammer Mjollnir, Thor is brusque, rude, and driven entirely by his appetites for food and drink, battle, and sex.

Ann Skelly (The Nevers, Death and Nightingales, Red Rock) is Nuala, and Douglas Booth (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, The Dirt) is Cluracan, royal emissaries from the court of Faerie. Nuala and Cluracan are siblings who are opposites in every way. Nuala is responsible, empathetic, and principled. Cluracan is an impulsive rogue who lives for pleasure. They disagree about everything, except their devotion to each other.

Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, Sex Education) plays Puck, a malevolent hobgoblin who serves as the royal jester to King Auberon of Faerie. Puck is fascinated by mortals and enjoys nothing more than making sport of them for his own amusement. He’s also the inspiration for Shakespeare’s Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Indya Moore (Queen & Slim, Pose, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) plays Wanda, a professional driver and security agent for an exclusive travel firm. Wanda proves herself to be an indispensable guide on an Endless road trip to the waking world.

Steve Coogan (Alan Partridge, The Trip) is the voice of Barnabas, the canine companion of the Endless’s Prodigal brother. Barnabas is loyal and loving, but an outspoken cynic. Meaning, he’s both man’s best friend and man’s sharpest critic.

