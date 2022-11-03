The Sandman Season 2: Neil Gaiman Hypes Fans With Confirmation Video

After years of live-action adaptations being in the works, Netflix's The Sandman finally arrived earlier this year. The series, which is inspired by the beloved DC Vertigo comic of the same name, managed to be incredibly successful when it first premiered back in August — and luckily, it looks like the show is far from being done. On Wednesday, reports confirmed that Netflix has renewed The Sandman for a second sophomore season. Neil Gaiman, who wrote the original comic and has been one of the biggest creative figureheads of the show, recently took to Twitter to celebrate the renewal news, sharing a brief cinematic video as well.

"The rumours are true," Gaiman's tweet reads. "Netflix is thrilled that so many of you have been watching Sandman, and the thing we were all hoping would happen... has indeed happened..."

What is The Sandman about?

The Sandman is based on the iconic comic from Gaiman and artists Sam Kieth, Mike Dringenberg, Jill Thompson, Shawn McManus, Marc Hempel, Bryan Talbot, and Michael Zulli. A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic – and human – mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

Season 1 of the series stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, Kirby Howell-Baptise as Death, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps, David Thewlis as John Dee, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Patton Oswalt as the voice of Dream's raven Matthew, and Mason Alexander Park as Desire.

"Basically, the way that it works is making something like Sandman is incredibly expensive," Gaiman explained in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. "This is not a cheap show. This is the opposite of a cheap show. This is dead expensive. And that means that in order to be renewed, we have to perform as well as everybody could possibly, possibly hope. So everybody is very hopeful. It's all looking great. We're certainly on track for it. But it's all about how we do over the month after release."

"Well, you get breadcrumbs, and much more importantly, most of the breadcrumbs that they give you are things that you can check publicly," Gaiman continued. "I think last week, human beings on the face of this planet spent 127 million hours watching Sandman. That is an awful lot of Sandman. And the next-most-watched thing was watched for 65 million hours or whatever. So we're doing well. We're really doing great."

The first season of The Sandman is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.