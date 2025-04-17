The Sandman Season 2 Trailer Reveals Surprising Netflix Release Date

The Sandman Season 2 is coming to Netflix in two July, with two batches of episodes book-ending the month. “Volume One” will hit the streamer on July 3rd, while Volume 2 will follow on July 24th. Netflix broke the news on Thursday, alongside a one-minute teaser for the new season. It showed Dream reuniting with the other Endless in a tense, fan-favorite scene. They discussed the upcoming perils, and we saw glimpses of some of the biggest special effects this season has to offer. Sadly, this will be the last season of this TV series adaptation of The Sandman, but at least the show is going out with a bang.

The teaser introduces us to Morpheus’ other Endless siblings — Destiny (Adrian Lester), Death (Kirby), Delirium (Esme Creed-Miles), Despair (Donna Preston), and Desire (Mason Alexander Park), while their seventh sibling is absent. We’re told that they’ve come together for Morpheus’ sake, more than anyone else’s, before we get two dire warnings about his fate. “The king will forsake his kingdom. The oldest battle begins once more.”

This is accompanied by some striking visuals that already live up to this series and the show it is based on. We don’t know for sure which parts of the comic will be adapted and where the focus will be. On one hand, the show is now hurrying toward a finale, though on the other, the cast and crew did not know that while they were filming, so there’s no telling of the story has been rearranged.

Netflix announced that Sandman will end with Season 2 back in January, amid the growing allegations of sexual assault against writer Neil Gaiman. Gaiman was the co-creator of the comic and an executive producer on this adaptation, so when allegations against him began to surface last summer, many of his biggest projects were abrutply halted.

Gaiman has denied having any non-consensual sexual encounters in his life, and responded more specifically to some of the allegations made against him. In total, nine women have accused the author of various crimes, and one filed federal lawsuits against him and his wife in February. Gaiman has been dropped by his talent agency, and left his role as showrunner on Prime Video’s Good Omens. Disney canceled a plan film adaptation of his work The Graveyard Book as well.

Fans have struggled quite a bit with these allegations against Gaiman, with many finding it hard to enjoy his work, yet hard to turn away from it entirely after investing so much in these stories. Hopefully, the allegations against him won’t completely overshadow the hard work that so many others have put into Sandman Season 2. It hits Netflix on July 2nd and July 24th, with 11 new episodes in total.