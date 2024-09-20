The Sandman Season 2 Video Reveals First Look at The Endless, Loki

It is almost time to return to the land of The Dreaming. On Thursday night, as part of Netflix's Geeked Week festivities, the streamer released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for The Sandman's second season. In addition to featuring insight from the series' cast and crew, the video also features a brief glance at Loki (Freddie Fox) as well as some of the new members of The Endless, Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium, Adrian Lester as Destiny and Barry Sloane as The Prodigal (aka Destruction). Season 2 of The Sandman is expected to adapt the story arcs "Seasons of the Mist" and "Brief Lives." This new look comes as The Sandman's most recent spinoff series, Dead Boy Detectives, was cancelled after just one season just a few weeks ago. It is unclear at this point if characters from that series will factor into The Sandman Season 2.

"Each of these characters is as powerful as Dream — nearly as clever — and far more ruthless," showrunner Allan Heinberg said in a statement when those castings were first announced. "Together, they will ensnare Dream in a web of palace intrigue, glamour, demon battles, and spider-sex. None of which Dream is prepared for; all of which transform him into a far more dangerous Dream of the Endless."

What Is The Sandman About?

The Sandman is based on the iconic DC comic series from Neil Gaiman and artists Sam Kieth, Mike Dringenberg, Jill Thompson, Shawn McManus, Marc Hempel, Bryan Talbot, and Michael Zulli. A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic – and human – mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

Season 1 of the series starred Tom Sturridge as Dream, Kirby as Death, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps, David Thewlis as John Dee, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Patton Oswalt as the voice of Dream's raven Matthew, and Mason Alexander Park as Desire.

Season 2 of The Sandman is expected to debut exclusively on Netflix at some point in 2025.