The Silent Sea: Netflix Debuts First Trailer for Next South Korean Thriller Series

Following the success of Squid Game and Hellbound this year Netflix’s investment in original content from around the world is continuing as yet another thriller series from South Korea has been confirmed by the streamer. The Silent Sea is a new 8-episode series produced by Artist Studio which will be released exclusively on Netflix worldwide. Netflix’s official description for the series reads as follows: “Set in a future Earth that has undergone desertification, The Silent Sea is the story of the members of a special team sent to secure a mysterious sample from an abandoned research facility on the moon.” You can find the full trailer below and look for the full series to premiere on the streamer on Christmas Eve, December 24.

Director Choi Hang Yong, the series is based on the short film of the same name that Choi Hang Yong directed back in 2014. Park Eunkyo, screenwriter of the South Korean film Mother, co-wrote the series with Choi Hang Yong, both of whom executive produce alongside actor Jung Woo-sung. For fans of Squid Game though the series will feature a handful of familiar faces with actor Gong Yoo, who played The Salesman in the series, and actor Heo Sung-tae, who played Jang Deok-su aka Player 101, are both confirmed to appear in the new series. Other cast memebrs include Bae Doona (Cloud Atlas, Kingdom, The Host) and Lee Joon (Father is Strange, Lucky).

Little else is known about The Silent Sea at this time, but a previously published press release from the streamer offered some context about the characters that the three leads will play in the series. They read:

Bae Doona portrays the astrobiologist Doctor Song Ji-an who joins the team, determined to uncover the truth behind an accident at the now-abandoned Balhae Base research station on the moon. Bae is well known to viewers worldwide for her roles in the Netflix original series Kingdom and Sense8, as well as the critically-acclaimed series, Stranger.

Gong Yoo (Train to Busan, Squid Game)plays Han Yun-jae, the exploration team leader who must carry out a crucial mission with limited information. Yun-jae puts the safety of his team members above all else and does not refrain from putting himself in jeopardy to do so.

Lee Joon (Father is Strange, Lucky) takes on the role of head engineer Captain Ryu Tae-seok who was an elite member of the Ministry of National Defense, but volunteered for this dangerous mission in an attempt to escape the stifling environment at the Ministry.

The Silent Sea will debut all eight episodes on Netflix on Friday, December 24.